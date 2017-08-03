FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 hours
Morning News Call - India, August 3
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
Cyber Risk
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 3:18 AM / in 2 hours

Morning News Call - India, August 3

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    12:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to unveil Highway NEST and
Highway Village logo in New Delhi.
    3:30 pm: Colgate Palmolive India annual general meeting in Mumbai.
    3:30 pm: Godrej Properties earnings conference call in Mumbai.

    
    LIVECHAT - EM OUTLOOK 
    As developed markets continue to have a turbulent time with political risk,
we take a look at emerging markets 20 years after the Asian Financial Crisis.
Are they faring better than Europe? Have their recoveries lasted and what are
the implications for fixed income and monetary policy in Asian markets? Tune in
at 3:30 pm IST to find out with Dr. Lee Smales, Professor at Curtin University.
To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India central bank becomes first in Asia to cut rates this year 
    The Reserve Bank of India used the room provided by slumping inflation to
cut its main policy rate - the first easing by an Asian central bank this year -
but it kept the market guessing on whether there's more space for trimming.

    • No more freebies? India plans crackdown on marketing by drugmakers 
    India, one of the world's largest markets for pharmaceuticals is drawing up
its first set of marketing rules for drugmakers, restricting gifts and trips
offered to doctors and pharmacists to 1,000 rupees, according to a draft
proposal seen by Reuters.
    • Punjab National Bank Q1 profit rises 12 percent, below estimates
    Punjab National Bank reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter profit on
the back of lower provisions for bad loans, but the gains were smaller than
expected.
    • U.S. bosses throw weight behind new drive to court India 
    Top U.S. bosses are backing a new effort to build strategic ties with India,
following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with President Donald
Trump.
    • Lupin Q1 profit slumps, misses estimates 
    Lupin Ltd said first quarter profit fell 59 percent, well below analysts'
estimates, as regulatory hurdles and pricing pressure in the United States, its
biggest overseas market, weighed.
    • Bajaj Finance takes stake in mobile payments company MobiKwik
    Bajaj Finance Ltd said it would buy nearly an 11 percent stake in mobile
payments wallet company One MobiKwik Systems Private Ltd for about 2.25 billion
rupees.
    • Indian Oil Corp aims to source a tenth of oil needs from own assets 
    Indian Oil Corp wants to supply at least 10 percent of its expanding
refining capacity from its own oil and gas assets in the medium term, the
company said in its latest annual report.
    • Security and Intelligence Services $122 million IPO subscribed nearly 7
times 
    Security and Intelligence Services Ltd's 7.8 billion-rupee initial public
offering of shares was subscribed 6.94 times on the last day of the sale,
indicating strong interest in the business services provider.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, Moscow calls it 'trade war'
    U.S. President Donald Trump grudgingly signed into law new sanctions against
Russia, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to
hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.
    • Japan service sector growth softens in July, new hiring slows
    Japan's services sector expanded at a slower pace in July as new orders
eased, a private survey showed, in a sign that its economic activity may be
moderating.
    • Model 3 demand, higher revenue propel Tesla shares higher
    Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that doubled and a loss that was the
electric car maker's largest ever, but its shares rose after revealing more than
1,800 daily reservations for the Model 3 and predicting increased Model S
deliveries in the second half of 2017.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,051.50, down 0.4 percent from its
previous close.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade as investors may
continue selling the notes after the Monetary Policy Committee maintained its
neutral stance, creating uncertainty over future rate cuts. The yield on the
benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.44
percent-6.49 percent band.
    • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher
against the dollar, as weaker-than-expected U.S. private jobs data and gains in
euro on expectations of hawkish European Central Bank weighed on greenback
demand.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The Dow climbed above the 22,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday,
buoyed by Apple's healthy quarterly iPhone sales, while weakness in other tech
stocks held back the Nasdaq and S&P 500.
    • Asian shares dipped as investors locked in recent gains after Wall
Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average broke the 22,000 barrier for the first
time in its 121-year history.
    • The dollar inched away from a 15-month low versus a basket of currencies,
but was still looking wobbly due to doubts about whether there will be another
U.S. interest rate rise this year.
    • Long-dated debt yields fell, and the yield curve flattened to its lowest
levels in a week, after the U.S. Treasury Department said it was still
considering an ultra long bond, but didn't announce a new issue.
    • Oil dipped as a rally that has pushed up prices by almost 10 percent since
early last week lost momentum despite renewed signs of a gradually tightening
U.S. market.
    • Gold prices drifted further away from seven-week highs hit earlier this
week, as the dollar firmed on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could trim
its bond holdings in September.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         63.64/63.67  August 2         $74.49 mln    $1.1 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.79 pct     Month-to-date    -             $316.85 mln
                                Year-to-date     $8.84 bln     $21.46 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    
    ($1 = 63.6300 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)

