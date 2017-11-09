Morning News Call - India, November 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: GSK Pharmaceuticals MD A. Vaidheesh, New India Assurance Chairman G. Srinivasan, NITI Aayog Health Director Sumant Narain at Insurance Summit in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Ashok Leyland post-earnings analyst call in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Road Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Faridabad. 11:00 am: Finance Ministry officials to appear before Parliamentary Standing Committee in New Delhi. 11:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar at International Mentoring Summit in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Ford India MD Anurag Mehrotra to launch New Ford EcoSport in Gurugram. 2:30 pm: HPCL earnings press conference in New Delhi. 2:45 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar at National Entrepreneurship Awards in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Airport Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra at media briefing in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Tata Motors post-earnings presser in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - TRUMP IN ASIA Aberdeen Standard Investments Senior Emerging Markets Economist Alex Wolf will discuss what leverage Trump and China's Xi Jinping have, respectively, when the two leaders meet in Beijing at 09:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • IndiGo takes responsibility for assault on passenger as India probes incident • IndiGo said on Wednesday it takes responsibility for an incident in which its security staff manhandled a passenger at New Delhi airport, a day after the event prompted the government to launch an investigation into India's biggest airline. • PayPal starts payment services in India Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc on Wednesday launched domestic operations in India, a market already dominated by China's Alibaba-backed PayTM, the country's leading digital payments firm. • India touts bank note ban, opposition fumes and Nepal short-changed Indian officials extolled last year's shock ban on high denomination bank notes as a success on Wednesday, while opponents staged protests and Nepal said its citizens were still stuck with billions of rupees in old money. • Qatari investor sells $1.5 bln stake in India's Bharti Airtel A Qatari investor sold its entire 5 percent stake in top Indian telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel on Wednesday for 96 billion rupees, adding to the sanctions-hit Gulf nation's recent stake sales in foreign companies. • India Q4 gold imports may fall 25 pct on weak festival demand India's gold imports in the last quarter of 2017 could drop by a fourth from a year ago due to weak demand during key festivals and as investors seek better returns from riskier assets like equities, industry officials and analysts said. • India's Ashok Leyland Q2 profit up 14 pct, misses estimates India's Ashok Leyland Ltd reported an about 14 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher exports, but missed street estimates. • Indian Oil Corp starts crude oil trading through Singapore subsidiary India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp on Wednesday began trading crude oil through its Singapore unit, buying a million barrels of Nigerian oil Akpo, the state-run company's head of finance AK Sharma said. • India to auction copper mines over next 2 years India's mines secretary said on Wednesday the government would auction copper mines with capacity of 200,000-300,000 tonnes per year over the next two years. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump to talk trade and North Korea with Chinese leader Xi North Korea and trade will likely top the agenda when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping sit down for formal talks on Thursday, a day after Trump warned Pyongyang of the grave danger of developing nuclear weapons. • China's Tencent takes 12 percent stake in Snap as shares plunge Snap Inc said on Wednesday that Chinese tech and media investment firm Tencent Holdings Ltd had taken a 12 percent stake in the company, a day after the owner of disappearing-messaging app Snapchat was punished by Wall Street for disappointing quarterly results. • U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal U.S. antitrust regulators and AT&T Inc sparred on Wednesday over whether the wireless carrier would be required to sell Time Warner Inc's CNN cable network as a condition of approval of its deal to buy the media company. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,389.00, trading up 0.3 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower, as the market prepares for a fresh supply of notes today and tomorrow. The underlying sentiment remains bearish amid high crude oil prices and concerns over India’s fiscal targets. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, as investors expect the local unit to consolidate on lack of fresh cues. However, gains in regional assets may lend support to the local equities, which is likely to aid sentiment for the rupee. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street closed at a record high on Wednesday as videogame makers rallied and Apple's market value climbed above $900 billion. • Asia stocks hovered near a decade high following another record breaking day on Wall Street, while the New Zealand dollar rallied as hawkish-sounding statements by the country's central bank boosted the recently battered currency. • The U.S. dollar inched higher versus a basket of currencies, but its near-term outlook was seen clouded by worries over possible delays to U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans. • U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday with the yield curve close to its flattest level in a decade, as investors reduced their existing bond holdings to make room for this week's government and corporate bond supply. • Oil prices held steady after falling late in the previous session, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia. • Gold held steady early after marking a near three-week high in the previous session as the dollar firmed, while palladium remained close to an over 16-year peak touched on Wednesday. 