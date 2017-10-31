Morning News Call - India, October 31

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: Government to release September Infrastructure output data in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - JAPAN FOCUS Takuji Okubo, managing director and chief economist at Japan Macro Advisors, will discuss market and economic impacts from the election victory by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and preview the potential agenda in upcoming meeting between Abe and Trump, at 11:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India's RCom says has agreed new loan repayment plan Debt-laden Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd has agreed a new debt repayment plan with lenders, including a pledge to raise up to 170 billion rupees by selling assets such as mobile towers, it said on Monday. • Tata Steel posts Q2 profit, misses estimates India's Tata Steel Ltd posted a Sept-quarter profit, boosted by strong volume growth following the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant in India. • India's Bharti Infratel considers buying rest of Indus Towers Indian mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel Ltd will consider buying the rest of Indus Towers, it said on Monday, as its two partners in the joint venture look to sell their stakes as part of their merger deal. • India's Lupin Q2 profit falls on lower U.S. sales, but beats estimates Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said on Monday second-quarter net profit fell more than 30 percent, as regulatory scrutiny and pricing pressure in the United States, its biggest market, dampened sales. • Lightsource and Macquarie team up on Indian solar projects British solar power projects developer Lightsource Renewable Energy and Australian bank Macquarie will jointly fund the development of large solar power projects in India, the bank said on Monday. • State Bank of India to lend $357 mln to solar projects State Bank of India, the nation's biggest lender by assets, said it will lend 23.17 billion rupees to six companies for 575 megawatts of grid-connected rooftop solar projects under a World Bank programme. • Aster DM Healthcare to raise $150 million in minority listing on India's BSE United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare expects to raise around $150 million from listing a 10 percent stake on the Bombay Stock Exchange by March 2018, its managing director said on Monday. • IDFC, Shriram call off merger talks India's IDFC Group said on Monday that talks to acquire some of Shriram Group's financial services businesses have been called off. • India's 76 percent LED bulbs found to be spurious - survey Three-fourths of light emitting diode (LED) bulbs sold in India's $1 billion market were found non-compliant with government's consumer safety standards, market research firm Nielsen said in a survey on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, 3rd pleads guilty Federal investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election charged President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and another aide, Rick Gates, with money laundering on Monday. • Samsung Elec Q3 profit nearly triples to new record Samsung Electronics said it will pay dividends of about 29 trillion won in the 2018-2020 period as it reported record operating profit for the three months through September, lifted by its largest-ever memory chip earnings. • BOJ set to hold fire; focus on dissenter's stimulus preference The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady and roughly maintain its ambitious price forecasts, pointing to signs of growing strength in the economy that policymakers hope will accelerate inflation towards its elusive 2 percent target. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,379.00, trading down 0.19 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early session ahead of a state supply of notes. Rising crude oil prices that could stoke inflation also damp demand for debt. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 may trade in a 6.85 percent-6.90 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar in early trade, in line with Asian peers, tracking the greenback’s overnight decline after the U.S. President Donald Trump's previous campaign manager was charged with money laundering. Investors were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting that starts later today and imminent selection of the head at the U.S. central bank. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street pulled back from record-high territory on Monday, weighed down by a drop in Merck shares and a report that U.S. lawmakers are discussing a gradual phase-in of much-anticipated corporate tax cuts. • Asian stocks were mostly sluggish after weakness on Wall Street, while the dollar sagged following news that investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election had charged President Donald Trump's former campaign manager. • The dollar set a one-week low against the yen as investors turned cautious after U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager was charged with money laundering in the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. • U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Monday on news reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to appoint Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who is viewed as more dovish than other contenders, as head of the Federal Reserve. • Oil prices were stable, supported by a tightening market due to ongoing OPEC-led efforts to cut supplies, although the prospect of rising U.S. shale output dragged. • Gold held steady early as the dollar eased after reports that two former aides of U.S. President Donald Trump were charged by federal authorities probing Russian interference in the 2016 election. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.80/64.83 October 30 -$28.7 mln $145.72 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.01 pct Month-to-date $295.6 mln $2.42 bln Year-to-date $5.65 bln $25.70 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.8500 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)