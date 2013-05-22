FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Crude-MRPL bought Oman oil to replace Iran oil
May 22, 2013 / 4:02 PM / in 4 years

Asia Crude-MRPL bought Oman oil to replace Iran oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - India’s MRPL has bought 600,000 barrels of Omani crude oil from trader Vitol for lifting in the first half of July, two sources with knowledge of the deal said, as the refiner avoids Iranian oil due to western sanctions.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has also bought about 600,000 barrels of Yemen’s Marib Light crude form Unipec through a tender seeking supply of low sulphur oil, they said.

MRPL bought the Omani oil in a tender at a premium of about $1 a barrel to Dubai and purchased the Marib Light at a premium of about 20 cents to Brent, one of the sources said, adding that both deals were done on a free-on-board basis.

U.S. and European Union sanctions aimed at choking the flow of oil money into Iran and forcing Tehran to negotiate curbing its controversial nuclear programme slashed its crude exports in half in 2012, costing it as much as $5 billion a month.

Worried about running afoul of sanctions, Indian insurers have warned that they will not be able to pay claims at plants processing Iranian crude, forcing MRPL to shun supplies from Tehran.

New Delhi is considering a special fund to help on insurance but this likely to be too little to reassure refiners unless it is backed by sovereign guarantees. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
