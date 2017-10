NEW DELHI, March 30 (Reuters) - India’s state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has raised capacity of its southern India coastal refinery by about 27 percent to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), a company source said on Friday.

“Yesterday we commissioned a crude unit under Phase III expansion project,” the source said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)