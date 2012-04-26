India's MRPL to restart one crude unit on Thursday-MD

NEW DELHI, April 26 (Reuters) - State-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd will restart on Thursday one of the three crude units at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) southern India refinery, which was shut last week due to water shortages, its managing director said.

“We have started a CCR (continuous catalyst reformer) and CDU (crude distillation unit)-II is under start-up. It will be commissioned today,” U.K. Basu told Reuters, adding partial water supply has been restored after a regional court directive.

MRPL has delayed oil product shipments by one to two weeks due to the refinery shutdown as local authorities halted water supplies.

He said CDU III would be commissioned in a week’s time as the company has to build water stocks, while start up of CDU I is linked to a hydrocracker units shut in second week of April for 45 days maintenance.

MRPL has three crude units -- Phase I of about 93,600 bpd, Phase II of about 142,800 bpd and Phase III of about 60,000 bpd -- and supplies oil products mostly in southern India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)