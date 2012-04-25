India MRPL to delay oil product shipments by 1-2 wks

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will defer oil product shipments to buyers by about 1-2 weeks following the shutdown of its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant due to a water supply shortage, traders said on Wednesday.

“There are no cancellations of its May shipments, but there will be some delays,” said a trader.

A naphtha cargo originally scheduled for May 3-5 loading from New Mangalore port will now be pushed back by about two weeks to the third week of May.

A jet fuel cargo initially meant for May 9-11 loading will also be sailing out in the third week of May. A fuel oil cargo will be shipped in the fourth week of May instead of May 7-9. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Seng Li Peng; editing by Jason Neely)