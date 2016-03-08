FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NALCO share buyback delayed to 2016/17 - official
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
March 8, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

NALCO share buyback delayed to 2016/17 - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer works outside an aluminium smelting factory in Mumbai March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian aluminium company NALCO’s plan to buy back up to 32.5 billion rupees ($483 million) of government shares will be delayed to the next fiscal year because of procedural delays, a government official said Tuesday.

“Buy-backs are a long process; you need to complete four to five important procedures,” Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar told Reuters.

The government will miss its divestment target in the 2015/16, for the sixth year in a row, as weak commodity prices dented demand for shares of NALCO and other state-controlled companies such as Coal India.

A last-ditch effort to make these companies repurchase shares will only yield results in 2016/17, said Kumar.

The government’s target to sell shares in public companies has been lowered 17.5 percent to 565 billion rupees for the next fiscal year, the government said in its budget on Feb. 29.

($1 = 67.2975 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.