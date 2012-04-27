FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO sells aluminium at $152/T premium
#Basic Materials
April 27, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

India's NALCO sells aluminium at $152/T premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd has sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $152 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a South Korean buyer, Commercial Director Ansuman Das said on Friday.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 6,000 tonnes of aluminium at about $120 a tonne premium over the average LME cash price on cost, insurance and freight basis to a Switzerland based company in March. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash)

