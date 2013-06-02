India's NALCO raises aluminium prices after global jump

BHUBANESWAR, India, June 2 (Reuters) - India’s National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has raised aluminium prices by 4,500 rupees ($80.01) per tonne in the domestic market, company sources said.

Now prices of standard aluminium ingots stand at 134,700 rupees per tonne, the officials, who did not wish to be identified, said late on Saturday.

NALCO revises prices of its products to reflect global prices. It had last increased domestic prices of aluminium by 3,500 rupees on May 9. ($1 = 56.2450 rupees) (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Robert Birsel)