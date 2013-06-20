India's NALCO sells aluminium at $226/T premium

BHUBANESWAR, India, June 20 (Reuters) - India’s state-controlled National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has sold 6,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $226 per tonne premium to the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, company officials said on Thursday.

The metal will be shipped to a South Korean buyer in six batches of 1,000 tonnes each from July to December, the officials who did not wish to be identified told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $203 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a Switzerland-based buyer in February. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)