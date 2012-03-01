India's NALCO raises aluminium prices by 1,500 rupees/T

BHUBANESWAR, India, March 1 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) raised prices by 1,500 rupees ($30.5) per tonne for all products, said Ansuman Das, commercial director at the metal producer.

It raised prices in tandem with overseas markets, he told Reuters. The basic price of standard aluminium ingots after the latest revision increased to 142,200 rupees per tonne.

NALCO had last month offered a discount of 1,500 rupees per tonne on major categories of its aluminium products, which was effective until Feb. 29.