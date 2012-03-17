FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO sells aluminium at $165/T premium
#Basic Materials
March 17, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 6 years

India's NALCO sells aluminium at $165/T premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, March 17 (Reuters) - Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) sold 2,100 tonnes of aluminium billets at close to $165 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis, a senior company official said.

The metal will be shipped in six batches of 350 tonnes each from April to September to a Hong Kong based trader, commercial director Ansuman Das told Reuters on Saturday.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at close to $113 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis to a European trader on March 13. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

