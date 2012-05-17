FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO sells aluminium at $162/T premium
May 17, 2012

India's NALCO sells aluminium at $162/T premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, May 17 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co on Thursday said it has sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at nearly $162 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a European trader.

The metal would be shipped to the buyer in eight batches of 1,500 tonnes each from May to December, NALCO’s commercial director Ansuman Das told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold the same quantity of aluminium ingots at $160 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a London-based buyer this month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon)

