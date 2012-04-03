FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO says 2011/12 aluminium output down 6.98 pct
#Basic Materials
April 3, 2012

India's NALCO says 2011/12 aluminium output down 6.98 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, April 3 (Reuters) - India’s National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) said on Tuesday aluminium production fell 6.98 per cent in the 2011/12 fiscal year dragged by higher raw material costs due to a coal shortage and weak overseas prices.

State-run NALCO, India’s third-largest producer of aluminium, produced 413,000 tonnes of aluminium in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31, from 444,000 tonnes in 2010/11.

“Besides coal shortage, the dwindling LME prices of the metal, forced the company to cut down its production of the metal to some extent,” the company said in a statement.

NALCO also said its cast metal sales in 2011/12 slumped to 415,916 tonnes, against 438,952 tonnes in the previous year.

The company said it produced a record 5 million tonnes of bauxite in 2011/12 against the previous best of 4.88 million tonnes achieved in 2009/10.

Besides, NALCO’s alumina refinery produced 1.69 million tonnes of alumina hydrate in 2011/12, its highest ever, against the previous best of 1.59 million tonnes i n 2009/10, it said. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon)

