FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's NALCO targets 8 pct rise in 2012/13 revenue
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 20, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 6 years

India's NALCO targets 8 pct rise in 2012/13 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, March 20 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) is targeting revenue of 70.73 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) for the next fiscal year, about 8 percent higher than the current year’s target, the company said in a statement.

NALCO, India’s third-largest aluminium maker, on Monday signed a pact with the m ines ministry on physical and financial targets for the 2012/13 fiscal year starting in April. It operates mines, smelter and power plant in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

The company aims to produce 6.3 million tonnes of bauxite, 450,000 tonnes of aluminium and 6.84 billion kilowatt hour of power in 2012/13, the statement said.

NALCO has reported net sales of 50.68 billion rupees in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, with bauxite production of 3.71 million tonnes and aluminium production of 309,000 tonnes.

$1 = 50.2350 Indian rupees Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.