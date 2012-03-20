India's NALCO targets 8 pct rise in 2012/13 revenue

BHUBANESWAR, India, March 20 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) is targeting revenue of 70.73 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) for the next fiscal year, about 8 percent higher than the current year’s target, the company said in a statement.

NALCO, India’s third-largest aluminium maker, on Monday signed a pact with the m ines ministry on physical and financial targets for the 2012/13 fiscal year starting in April. It operates mines, smelter and power plant in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

The company aims to produce 6.3 million tonnes of bauxite, 450,000 tonnes of aluminium and 6.84 billion kilowatt hour of power in 2012/13, the statement said.

NALCO has reported net sales of 50.68 billion rupees in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, with bauxite production of 3.71 million tonnes and aluminium production of 309,000 tonnes.