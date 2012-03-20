India's NALCO puts out export tender for 6,000T aluminum

BHUBANESWAR, India, March 20 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) has issued a tender to export 3,000 tonnes each of aluminium ingots and aluminium sows, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO, said on Tuesday.

The last date for submission of bids is March 26. The metals would be shipped in batches from April to June, he told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last week sold 2,100 tonnes of aluminium billets at close to $165 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis to a Hong Kong-based buyer. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Harish Nambiar)