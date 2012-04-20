FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO sells 30,000 T alumina at $325/T
#Basic Materials
April 20, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

India's NALCO sells 30,000 T alumina at $325/T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd has sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at about $325 a tonne free-on-board via a tender, a senior company official said on Friday.

The alumina, which will be shipped next month, was bought by a European trader, Commercial Director Ansuman Das said.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold the same quantity of alumina to a European trader in March at close to $323 a tonne free-on-board. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash)

