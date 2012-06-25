FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO sells aluminium at $203/T premium
June 25, 2012

India's NALCO sells aluminium at $203/T premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, June 25 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) on Monday said it has sold 8,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at close to $203 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.

The metal will be shipped to a European buyer in eight batches of 1,000 tonnes each from July to February, NALCO’s commercial director Ansuman Das told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 4,500 tonne of aluminium ingots at about $180 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a European buyer earlier this month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)

