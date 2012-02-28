FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO issues 30,000 T alumina export tender
February 28, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 6 years ago

India's NALCO issues 30,000 T alumina export tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd has issued a tender for export of 30,000 tonnes of alumina for delivery next month on free-on-board (FOB) basis, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The last date for submission of bids is March 5, said Ansuman Das, director, commercial.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina earlier this month for about $324 a tonne FOB via a tender to a Hong Kong-based trader. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

