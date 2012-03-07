FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO sells 30,000 T alumina at $323/T
#Basic Materials
March 7, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 6 years

India's NALCO sells 30,000 T alumina at $323/T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, Orissa, March 7 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at close to $323 a tonne free-on-board via a tender, a senior company official told Reuters.

The alumina, which will be shipped this month, was purchased by a European trader, Nalco’s commercial director Ansuman Das said on Wednesday.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last month sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina for about $324 a tonne free-on-board to a Hong Kong-based trader. (Reporting by Jatindra Das; editing by Malini Menon)

