FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's NALCO issues 12,000 T aluminium export tender
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 3, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

India's NALCO issues 12,000 T aluminium export tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India May 3 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co has issued a tender to export 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots, its commercial director Ansuman Das said on Thursday.

The last date for submission of bids is May 8. The metal would be shipped in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from May to October.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold a same quantity of aluminium ingots at $152 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis to a South Korean buyer in April.

Separately, the company has also raised aluminium prices by 1,500 rupees per tonne across all products, in tandem with overseas markets, Das said.

The base price of standard aluminium ingots after the latest revision increased to 138,700 rupees per tonne in the domestic market. (Reporting by Jatindra Das; Editing by Deepak Sharma and Krittivas Mukherjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.