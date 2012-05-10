FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NALCO sells 12,000 T aluminium at $160/T
#Basic Materials
May 10, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

India's NALCO sells 12,000 T aluminium at $160/T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, May 10 (Reuters) - India’s state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd has sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $160 per tonne, a premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The metal would be shipped to the London-based buyer in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from May to October, its commercial director Ansuman Das said.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold a same quantity of aluminium ingots at $152 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis to a South Korean buyer in April. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; writing by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
