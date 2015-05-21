Nestle challenges order on Maggi noodles recall

File picture of a Nestle logo printed by a 3D printer during a display for the inauguration of the system technology centre for the design, development and deployment of their products in Orbe March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS) has taken issue with an order from regional food inspectors in Uttar Pradesh to recall a batch of Maggi noodles on the grounds that it contained dangerous levels of lead.

“The company does not agree with the order and is filing the requisite representations with the authorities,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) in Uttar Pradesh said high lead content was found during routine tests on two dozen packets of instant noodles, manufactured by Nestle India, a subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestle SA NESN.VX.

Local FDA officials said all the packets of instant noodles tested in the state-run laboratory were contaminated.

Nestle India said the batch of about 200,000 packets of noodles it was being asked to recall were made in February last year and had already reached their “best-before” date last November.

It said it collects stock nearing best-before dates from distributors and retailers and was confident products from that batch were no longer on the market.

Nestle India also said it had not received any other order to recall noodles currently being sold.