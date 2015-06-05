Nestle noodles "unsafe", violate food safety laws - regulator

Packets of Maggi instant noodles are seen on display at a grocery store in Ahmedabad, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s food safety regulator said on Friday that laboratory tests had found overwhelming evidence that Nestle India’s (NEST.NS) instant noodle products are “unsafe and hazardous” for human consumption.

In a notice issued after a meeting with Nestle’s global CEO Paul Bulcke on Thursday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India also said it was evident that Nestle had failed to comply with its obligations under India’s food safety laws.

While reserving the right to prosecute, the FSSAI issued a series of orders to Nestle, including withdrawing nine versions of its Maggi instant noodles and another product that was being sold without product approval.

Nestle had earlier on Friday announced the temporary recall of its Maggi noodles across India.