FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle noodles "unsafe", violate food safety laws - regulator
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
June 5, 2015 / 8:23 AM / 2 years ago

Nestle noodles "unsafe", violate food safety laws - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Packets of Maggi instant noodles are seen on display at a grocery store in Ahmedabad, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s food safety regulator said on Friday that laboratory tests had found overwhelming evidence that Nestle India’s (NEST.NS) instant noodle products are “unsafe and hazardous” for human consumption.

In a notice issued after a meeting with Nestle’s global CEO Paul Bulcke on Thursday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India also said it was evident that Nestle had failed to comply with its obligations under India’s food safety laws.

While reserving the right to prosecute, the FSSAI issued a series of orders to Nestle, including withdrawing nine versions of its Maggi instant noodles and another product that was being sold without product approval.

Nestle had earlier on Friday announced the temporary recall of its Maggi noodles across India.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.