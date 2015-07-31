FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-India court asks Nestle, food safety regulator to retest Maggi noodles -TV
July 31, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-India court asks Nestle, food safety regulator to retest Maggi noodles -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Standards in third paragraph)

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - India’s Bombay High court has asked the country’s food safety authority and Nestle India to retest Maggi noodles, television channels reported on Friday.

Nestle has been at the centre of India’s worst food scare in a decade, after a regulator in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in May found excess lead in a sample of its popular Maggi noodles.

The company withdrew the brand from Indian stores last month. It has since challenged the findings of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in court.

The next hearing in the case will take place on Aug. 3, one of the television channels reported. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

