FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombay High Court concludes hearing Maggi noodles case
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
August 1, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Bombay High Court concludes hearing Maggi noodles case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of a roadside Maggi noodles eatery is pictured in New Delhi, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Bombay High Court has concluded hearing a case filed by Nestle India(NEST.NS) challenging a local regulator’s report that Maggi instant noodles contained excess lead, a lawyer for the company said.

The court will give a judgement at a later date, Rajesh Batra said in a statement late on Friday.

Nestle has been at the centre of India’s worst food scare in a decade after a regulator in Uttar Pradesh in May said it found excess lead in a sample of the firm’s popular Maggi noodles.

The company withdrew the brand from Indian stores last month. It has since challenged the findings of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) at the Bombay High Court.

The lawyer said television reports on Friday that the court had asked FSSAI and Nestle India to retest Maggi noodles were incorrect. A lawyer for FSSAI could not be reached by Reuters.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.