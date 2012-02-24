FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NEW ISSUE-India's NHPC plans up to 15 bln rupee bond issue-sources
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2012 / 6:52 AM / 6 years ago

NEW ISSUE-India's NHPC plans up to 15 bln rupee bond issue-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - NHPC Ltd, India's
largest hydropower generator, is planning to raise up to 15
billion rupees ($304.9 million) via 15-year bonds, four sources
with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.	
    The bonds will have a three-year moratorium and staggered
redemptions from fourth year, the sources said.	
    The issue has a base size of 5 billion rupees and a green
shoe option of 10 billion rupees, said the sources.	
    The issue will open on March 4 and the pay-in is tentatively
scheduled for March 12, the sources said.	
    The bonds are rated AAA by ICRA and Fitch, while its rated
AA+ by CRISIL.	
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double  
click on one of the following:	
Indian bond issuances                     
Asia debt news                              
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:               
Spreads over Indian federal bonds                 
Indian secondary corporate bond deals              
Secondary market Indian CP Prices                    
India Certificates of Deposit page     	
($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.