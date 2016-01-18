Nifty posts 20-month closing low; Reliance leads fall

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stocks posted their lowest close in 20 months on Monday, dragged down by index heavyweight Reliance Industries after crude oil fell to its lowest since 2003, while data showed the country’s exports shrunk for a 13th straight month.

The Nifty ended 1.17 percent lower at 7,351, its lowest close since May 30, 2014.

The Sensex ended 1.09 percent lower at 24,188.37, its lowest close since May 16, 2014.

Both indexes marked their third consecutive session of losses.