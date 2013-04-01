FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's top court dismisses Novartis petition for Glivec patent
April 1, 2013

India's top court dismisses Novartis petition for Glivec patent

NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - India’s highest court has dismissed Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG’s petition seeking patent protection for its cancer drug Glivec, a serious blow to Western pharmaceutical firms which are increasingly focusing on India to drive sales.

In a landmark judgment that has the potential to change the direction of India’s pharmaceutical business, the Supreme Court said on Monday that the drug failed to qualify for a patent according to Indian law.

Novartis has been fighting since 2006 to win an Indian patent for an amended form of Glivec. In 2009 it took its challenge against a law that bans patents on newer but not radically different forms of known drugs to the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

