Offshore bond for NRIs still an option - India govt official
August 20, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

Offshore bond for NRIs still an option - India govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The option of issuing offshore bonds for non-resident Indians is still on the table, said a government official on Tuesday.

“An NRI bond has its pluses and minuses, we have analysed those and it is still on the table,” the official said, declining to be identified.

As of now, the government will wait to see the impact of its latest measures before taking more steps, the official said.

For a factbox on measures taken to prop up the rupee, see: (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

