MUMBAI, July 10 A spokeswoman for India's
National Stock Exchange said on Monday cash markets were
operating normally, though acknowledged there was a "display
issue" that multiple dealers have said is limiting their ability
to place trades.
The NSE re-opened markets at 1230 p.m. India time (0700
GMT), but traders have said that quotations for individual stock
prices are still not updating or are suffering from wide gaps in
bid and offer prices, though they can place trades at a
particular price.
"Cash and F&O (futures and options) functioning normally. A
display issue has been noticed which is being addressed," said
Divya Malik Lahiri, NSE's head of corporate communication
