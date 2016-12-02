FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's National Stock Exchange CEO offers to resign - media
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 2, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 9 months ago

India's National Stock Exchange CEO offers to resign - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chitra Ramkrishna, the chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange, India's biggest bourse, has offered to resign, local media reported on Friday.

The company's board has yet to take a decision, CNBC-TV 18 reported, adding Ramkrishna had offered to resign over differences with the board, without citing how it got the information.

An NSE spokesman did not have immediate comment. Ramkrishna was not immediately reachable. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
