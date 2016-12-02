FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 9 months ago

India's NSE CEO resigns; exchange announcement soon - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India's National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna has resigned and the country's biggest bourse will make an official announcement shortly, a source with direct knowledge of the decision said on Friday.

The source declined to cite a reason, saying Ramkrishna had taken "a personal decision."

NSE and Ramkrishna were not immediately reachable for comment.

Local media reports had earlier reported Ramkrishna had tendered her resignation because of differences with the board.

Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair

