India's National Stock Exchange nominates new chairman -sources
April 29, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

India's National Stock Exchange nominates new chairman -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - India’s National Stock Exchange has nominated Ashok Chawla, the former head of the Competition Commission of India, to become its new chairman, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The nomination comes after NSE said on April 6 that S.B. Mathur had stepped down as chairman after completion of his term of office.

Chawla’s appointment at the country’s biggest bourse would need to be approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) which oversees exchanges in the country.

“It’s not finalised yet,” one of the sources said, adding that the SEBI is expected to give its decision on the appointment as early as next week.

National Stock Exchange and the SEBI did not respond immediately to requests for comment. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
