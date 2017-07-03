BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital plans to issue up to 37.4 mln series H shares
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JULY 26 ON CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 37.4 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
NEW DELHI, July 3 India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) may need to re-submit its application for an initial public offering with new financial statements, said the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ajay Tyagi, on Monday.
NSE had filed its draft red herring prospectus in December, but SEBI has delayed approval as it probes the NSE's disclosure that some brokers may have been given unfair access to its servers.
Tyagi, told reporters in the sidelines of an event, the prospectus may need to be re-submitted to reflect updated financials. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Lotte says no. of shares in IPO cut to 580 mln from 740.5 mln