MUMBAI, July 11 India's broader NSE index rose on Tuesday by as much as 0.29 percent to a record high for a second consecutive session, with trading systems operating normally a day after the country's top stock exchange suffered a major technical disruption.

The broader NSE index was up 0.23 percent as of 9:18 a.m. India time (0348 GMT). (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)