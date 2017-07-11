* All trading systems at NSE operating normally
* NSE suffered a major tech disruption on Monday
* Brokers seek reassurance from NSE, eye rival BSE
* NSE chairman calls glitch 'black swan' event - letter
(Updates with letter from NSE chairman to employees, NSE
statement)
By Rafael Nam and Abhirup Roy
MUMBAI, July 11 India's National Stock Exchange
operated normally on Tuesday, a day after a technical glitch
caused a five-hour disruption in trading, but rattled traders
demanded that the country's biggest exchange quickly take
measures to prevent a recurrence.
All trading systems at the NSE, including price quotations
for individual stocks, were operating, with share volumes
recovering and the broader NSE index rising as much as
0.6 percent to a second consecutive record high.
But brokers said the disruption, the biggest to hit the
country's exchanges, had dented confidence in the NSE at a time
when its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) had already
been halted by a regulatory investigation into whether it
provided unfair access to its servers to some brokers.
In a letter to employees on Tuesday, NSE Chairman Ashok
Chawla acknowledged the exchange had suffered a number of
challenges this year, and called the technical glitch on Monday
"one more straw on the camel's back".
However, he defended the company's response as appropriate,
without providing further details on what caused the disruption.
Chawla described Monday's problem as a "black swan" event,
or something very unusual and difficult to predict.
"It unfortunately puts the NSE in the spotlight for the
wrong reasons. We have handled this effectively, which is indeed
our responsibility as the largest exchange of the country,"
Chawla wrote in the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
The NSE said in a statement trading had been normal on
Tuesday and it would "continue to work to improve the systems to
avoid any recurrence of such eventualities in the future".
The NSE, which is expected to release a detailed report
explaining the reason for the disruption, faces criticism for
the length of time it took to resolve it, and the conflicting
messages to brokers as the exchange tried several times to
restart trade.
OPPORTUNITY FOR RIVALS
Some traders said they were looking to open trading accounts
with rival BSE Ltd, even though its trading volumes
are only a fraction of the NSE's. A third stock exchange, the
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India, widely referred to with
its former acronym MCX, has negligible volumes.
"It was a matter of great concern," said Anupam Singhi,
chief operating officer of financial firm William O'Neil India.
"The onus is now on NSE and how they look into such issues,"
he added. "This is an opportunity for BSE and MCX to create some
business for themselves."
Others said the exchange needed to be better prepared for
disruptions.
Reshmi Khurana, managing director at Kroll, said the NSE
should respond by conducting a thorough investigation into what
went wrong and work to prevent any recurrence including
establishing a contingency plan and setting up a crisis team.
"The onus is on a company to respond to a crisis," she said.
"Companies need to be more proactive than reactive in order to
avoid getting caught out on similar crisis situations."
The NSE - owned by domestic financial institutions such as
State Bank of India and units of foreign firms such as
Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc - is
already under intense regulatory scrutiny.
Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Ajay Tyagi
has said the regulator is seeking to appoint a forensic auditor
to investigate whether NSE employees could have colluded with
brokers to allow them early access to its brokers.
