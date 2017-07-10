MUMBAI, July 10 Stock quotations at India's National Stock Exchange are updating normally after an earlier technical disruption prevented many dealers from seeing the latest prices through most of the trading session, three traders said on Monday.

Trading had resumed at 12:30 p.m. India time (0700 GMT), but traders said quotations for individial stock prices were still not updating properly or suffering from wide gaps in bid and offer prices.

