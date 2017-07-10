BRIEF-Partech Ventures closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros
July 10 Partech Ventures: * Closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros * Fund to invest in European and U.S. tech start-ups
MUMBAI, July 10 Trading in cash markets as well as futures and options remained disrupted at India's National Stock Exchange on Monday, despite an attempt to re-open trading after technical issues prevented dealers from placing orders, multiple market sources said.
Dealers said that trades were not going through in the NSE's system. An NSE official could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Savio Shetty and Rafael Nam; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Engaged Rothschild to secure funding for new stadium. Many proposals came forward including bank debt and equity investment