India's NTPC sets coupon for 17.5 bln rupee tax-free bond sales
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

India's NTPC sets coupon for 17.5 bln rupee tax-free bond sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indian state-run NTPC Ltd has set coupon rates for its up to 17.5 billion rupees ($280 million) tax free bond issue that opens on Dec. 3, for maturities ranging from 10 to 20 years, the power producer said on Wednesday.

India’s largest power producer will offer 8.66 percent coupon for 10-year bonds, 8.73 percent for 15 year and 8.91 percent for 20-year bonds to retail individual investors, the company said.

The rates for other investors will be 8.41 percent, 8.48 percent and 8.66 percent respectively for 10, 15 and 20 year maturities, it said in an email to Reuters.

The proceeds from the issue, which will close on Dec. 16, will be used to finance future capital expenditure, NTPC said. ($1 = 62.4610 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)

