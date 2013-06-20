FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NTPC scraps bond sale after sell-off in government bonds - sources
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 4 years

India's NTPC scraps bond sale after sell-off in government bonds - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power producer, scrapped its bond sale scheduled for Thursday after a sell-off in government bonds caused worries about the pricing of its debt, four sources with direct knowledge of the bond sale said.

The firm was planning to raise up to 10 billion rupees through an issue of dual tranche bonds.

Trading in Indian government bonds was halted earlier in the day after yields hit their upper circuits on a global riskoff following the Federal Reserve’s comments on tapering of its stimulus programme. The trading band has subsequently been removed for the day.

The benchmark 10-year government bond rose as much as 10 bps from its previous close. It was last trading at 7.33 percent. Corporate bonds in India are priced on the government bond yield curve. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

