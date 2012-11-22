FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India approves 9.5 pct govt stake sale in NTPC - minister
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

India approves 9.5 pct govt stake sale in NTPC - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - India’s cabinet approved on Thursday a 9.5 percent government stake sale in state-run power producer NTPC Ltd, a minister told reporters, to help rein in its ballooning fiscal deficit.

At current market price, the NTPC sale could raise as much as $2.3 billion for the government.

The minister declined to be named.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.5 billion) through share sales in state-run companies in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013. But it has, thus far, drawn a blank as weak market conditions have deterred public issues or auctions.

The government expects to kick start the divestment process on Friday with a sale of 4 percent in state run Hindustan Copper through a share auction. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.