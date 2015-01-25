U.S.-China climate deal does not put pressure on India, says Modi

NEW DELHI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a climate deal between the United States and China does not put pressure on India, but that global warming itself was reason to take action.

India, the world’s third largest carbon emitter, is reluctant to follow the United States and China in committing to a peak year for emissions on the grounds it needs economic growth to alleviate poverty.

Instead, India has plans for a rapid expansion of renewable energy, for which it needs U.S. investment and technology, and improving energy efficiency. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani)