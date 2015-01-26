FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama announces $4 billion in India investment and lending deals
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Obama announces $4 billion in India investment and lending deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday announced $4 billion in government-backed investments and lending to India, as he sought to scale up a trade relationship he said was “defined by so much untapped potential”.

At a CEO summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Obama said that U.S. Export-Import Bank would finance $1 billion in exports of ‘Made-in-America’ products.

The Overseas Private Investment Corporation will lend $1 billion to small- and medium-sized enterprises in underserved rural areas of India.

Another $2 billion will be committed by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency for renewable energy, Obama said in a speech. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Krista Mahr; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.