FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., India find workaround to seal civil nuclear deal - media
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 25, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

U.S., India find workaround to seal civil nuclear deal - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The United States and India have broken an impasse standing in the way of civil nuclear trade, Indian TV channels reported on Sunday as U.S. President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra met in New Delhi for talks.

The reports said that they had ironed out differences on the liability of suppliers to India in the event of a nuclear accident and the United States had dropped its demand to be able to track the whereabouts of nuclear material supplied to India.

Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.