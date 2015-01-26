India-U.S. nuclear deal a "breakthrough" - Westinghouse CEO

NEW DELHI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A commitment by India to channel immediate costs from any nuclear accident to a power plant’s operator represents a “breakthrough,” the head of U.S. nuclear power station maker Toshiba-backed Westinghouse told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking after the leaders of India and the United States struck a summit deal on civil nuclear cooperation, CEO Daniel Roderick said he was looking for more clarity on how a nuclear liability insurance pool proposed by India would work. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Roberta Rampton)