India-U.S. nuclear deal a "breakthrough" - Westinghouse CEO
January 26, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

India-U.S. nuclear deal a "breakthrough" - Westinghouse CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A commitment by India to channel immediate costs from any nuclear accident to a power plant’s operator represents a “breakthrough,” the head of U.S. nuclear power station maker Toshiba-backed Westinghouse told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking after the leaders of India and the United States struck a summit deal on civil nuclear cooperation, CEO Daniel Roderick said he was looking for more clarity on how a nuclear liability insurance pool proposed by India would work. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Roberta Rampton)

