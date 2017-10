MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) June 2012 June 2011 Net profit 1.01 1.06 Net sales 1.98 1.6 Results are consolidated NOTE: Oberoi Realty is India's second largest real estate developer by market value. ($=55.22 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah)