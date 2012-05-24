FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India govt to meet Friday on raising diesel prices-source
#Energy
May 24, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

India govt to meet Friday on raising diesel prices-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - An Indian government committee headed by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet on Friday to discuss raising diesel, liquified petroleum gas and kerosene prices, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

“The meeting is scheduled tomorrow afternoon to discuss raising diesel prices,” the official, who declined to be named due to sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters.

He said the oil ministry was expected make a proposal on the hikes at the meeting. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Ross Colvin)

