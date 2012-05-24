FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian govt's Friday meet on diesel prices in doubt-official
May 24, 2012 / 11:16 AM

Indian govt's Friday meet on diesel prices in doubt-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - A planned meeting by an Indian committee of ministers to discuss raising diesel and other fuel prices may not happen following widespread protests and political backlash to a petrol price rise, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

“It is doubtful whether there will be meeting because there is so much political reaction to the hike in petrol prices,” the official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

The same official had earlier said the committee would meet on Friday to discuss raising diesel, liquified petroleum gas and kerosene prices.

Another finance ministry source confirmed the meeting was now in doubt. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

